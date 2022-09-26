NAME: Bruce Hahn
AGE: 58
PARTY AFFILIATION: Judicial positions and races in Nevada are non-partisan, in part to help maintain public confidence in the Judicial branch of government. Pursuant to your specific request here however, I am permitted to respond under Nevada Code of Judicial Conduct Canon 4.1(C)(2) that my registration is Republican.
DAY JOB: Assistant Bar Counsel, State Bar of Nevada (2020-present)
EDUCATION: Juris Doctor
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 28 years in Northern Nevada
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT
WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE: In my 26 years with the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, I served 14 years as a Deputy District Attorney trial lawyer, 6 years as a Chief Deputy District Attorney supervisor, and 5 years as the Assistant District Attorney overseeing the criminal division of 90 employees. I have served as a constitutional law instructor for our local police academy for over 20 years, a UNR adjunct professor and competitive team coach in trial skills for 5 years and a guest lecturer at TMCC and local high schools on criminal law topics. I have considered and weighed evidence for 7 years as a disciplinary board member involving judges and attorneys, and most recently this year as an authorized and currently serving Judge Pro Tempore for Municipal Court.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
Easier access to justice in our courts is one of the most essential needs of our community. I intend to immediately work to reduce the existing case backlog by collaborating with other judges to explore increasing docket capacity, improve technological access and efficiency and explore alternative work hours to meet the critical need of equal justice for all residents.
BRIEFLY DESCRIBE YOUR JUDICIAL PHILOSOPHY—WHAT MAKES AN EFFECTIVE JUDGE?
A compassionate and careful listener to all sides of a controversy, who rules impartially, based upon the law given by the people.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
The breadth and depth of my extensive experience before our Justice Courts, my extensive teaching experience and my successful public service career record demonstrate I am the most qualified candidate for this position.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes