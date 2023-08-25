As we've been reporting, tens of thousands of people are landing in Reno for Burning Man.
For many local businesses, it's the biggest week of the year.
International travelers are converging upon MidTown this week both seeking festival-wear and guidance from local shop owners who have turned their establishments into longtime hubs for Burner culture.
If you are disappointed that you're not going to Burning Man, there is still time.
Junkee Clothing Exchange Owner Jessica Schneider tells 2 News that for the first time there are tickets actually available because of inflation and the muddy conditions. Schneider isn't actually selling the tickets at Junkee Clothing Exchange, but because her store is a hub for Burning Man, she's connecting people who are selling with those wanting to go. She says she has a list mile long of people who can't go this year.
"I've talked to a couple people that have gotten blessed with tickets because they just weren't able to go, or sell them online. People are selling them half off to get some of their money back. But for the first time in a long time there is plentiful tickets everywhere all over the internet," Junkie Clothing Exchange Owner Jessica Schneider told us.
The wet weather actually delayed the start of the building of the city at Burning Man. Many organizers stayed in Reno for an extra day after arriving. Their presence further stimulated the economy.
Junkee Clothing Exchange has been busy all week welcoming Burners with open arms.
'I've worked really hard to get the Burning Man community to know about Junkee. They're like family to me. I meet them every year. I know tons of people from Australia, Chile, Brazil, that come in every year," said Schneider.
The Melting Pot World Emporium has been involved with Burning Man for 25 years. They offer all the coture and festival wear any Burner would need, and they've become a Burning Man outlet.
"The store is 27 years old we were the ticket outlet for 2012, so we've really geared it towards burners. We're burners, I've been 22 times: clothing, jewelry, home decor, art work, 21 and over smoke shop, spiritual items," said The Melting Pot World Emporium Owner Eric Baron.
The Melting Pot World Emporeum has a billboard at Reno-Tahoe International Airport's baggage claim drawing in customers from all over the world. When 2 News was in MidTown for just two hours we spoke to customers from Australia, Israel, Austria, Paris, NYC, Florida, and North Carolina.
International travelers stop at local business to pick up festival essentials: eyewear, ear plugs, shade hats, body paints, costume, and more.
Goggles, masks, and bandannas are essential at Burning Man because there is fine dust everywhere in Black Rock Desert where the festival is held.
Melting Pot has become like an outpost for Burners who fly into Reno and need to pick up last minute items before they make the two hour drive to the Black Rock Desert.
"We see a lot of those same customers since we've been doing this for decades. We see them once a year, and a lot of them save money just to come here. I've noticed over the years that this is a meeting point for people to hook up with their camp mates," explained Baron.
To be sure, the whole region's economy benefits from Burning Man: RV rentals, mechanics, grocery stores, hotels, restaurants, and box stores.
We spoke to 'Holy Cow Thrift & Beyond' Owner Vanessa Garcia who says Burners are coming in looking for items with animal prints, shimmer, and pirate themed couture.
"I think it's because usually thrift stores have a variety of things that are old, new, the colors, the prints, and it's in great condition for a quarter of the price," said Holy Cow Thrift & Beyond Owner Vanessa Garcia.
As soon as Burning Man wraps up in mid-September, Junkee clothing exchange is moving it's MidTown location to Reno Public Market. They are also starting a new location in Downtown Reno.