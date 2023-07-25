Thacker Pass is home to possibly the largest lithium deposit in the world, and right now, with a major push toward electric vehicles and green tech, the mineral-- needed for lithium-ion batteries-- is a hot commodity.
For years, a mining company-- Lithium Americas-- and two back-to-back presidencies, have pushed for a mine at the site, far north in Humboldt County. But a group of Native Americans, nearby ranchers, and environmental activists, have been trying to stop it.
Finally, in March of 2023, the company cleared its final legal hurdle, and that same day started construction on the mine.
The impacts of the project are diverse and far-reaching. There are national security implications, economic impacts, tribal concerns, and environmental conflicts. But the mine is happening; changing the face of Humboldt County, and altering the lithium supply chain worldwide.