The Regional Emergency Medical Service Authority (REMSA Health), and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) announced a new partnership aimed at enhancing emergency services for the Northern Nevada region.
The say the partnership is in response to Washoe County’s rapid expansion and growth and the need to provide solutions to emergency medical response.
On December 15, 2021, REMSA Health’s Emergency Communication Center began receiving emergency calls from residents in unincorporated areas of Washoe County that require fire response. Previously, calls were dispatched by Washoe County.
The combined dispatch services will reduce costs to TMFPD thereby saving taxpayer dollars. A REMSA Health dispatcher, who is fully trained and certified in Emergency Fire Dispatch will be dedicated to fire dispatching, 24/7 for TMFPD.
Nearly 90% of TMFPD’s responses to incidents are medically related and, in most cases, TMFPD and REMSA Health respond jointly.
The new arrangement creates efficiencies since dispatchers have the same access to patient information and can use rescue units and resources between both agencies.
Additionally, REMSA-Health uses a system that sends the closest resource based on global positioning systems (GPS) locations.
(REMSA Health contributed to this report.)