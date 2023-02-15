The Reno VA medical center will soon move to a new location thanks to a bill signed by President Biden last year.
"The Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Budget includes an authorization for VA to change the scope of the existing approved Reno Major Project from a seismic retrofit with a clinical addition to the construction of a full replacement medical center on a new site. The budget also authorizes VA to apply existing appropriated funds to the new scope and to purchase land for the replacement medical center," VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System said in a January 30th Facebook post.
No new site has been identified, at the time of this writing - it currently is located on Kirman Avenue in Reno.
The local VA says it will seek public comments at a later date.