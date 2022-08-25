You might call our Someone 2 Know a Renaissance man - he's an artist and photographer - a downhill skier and competitive bodybuilder.
He is also an advocate for those with disabilities.
Connor Fogal was born with cerebral palsy - which has impacted his physical mobility - and his speech.
All the while he has continued to strengthen his intellect, his talents, and his adventurous spirit.
We caught with him recently at his home, where his garage is converted into an artist’s studio. There, with the use of a head-pointer, Fogal continues painting his latest piece. He says art got his attention when he was in fifth grade.
“I saw one of my teacher's paintings and I said I wanna be like you."
That was 19 years ago and Connor has been painting ever since. During summer you can find Fogal selling his work at Food Truck Fridays in Reno. While there, you can catch Connor at work - he says he wants people to watch him paint.
"I like to show people - ok, this is my own work, I don't order it online and sell it,” he chuckles lightly with a big smile.
Fogel's pet portraits are his best sellers, and landscapes - are his favorite!
"I love doing sunsets!"
Conner loves photographing them, too. Especially if there's a sandy shore nearby. "My dream is to live by the ocean, to be near the beach."
As a baby, Connor was all smiles and always surrounded by his loving family.
"I was actually adopted."
As an adult, Fogel is still filled with joy - and a love for adventure. Besides skiing every chance he gets, Connor trains for bodybuilding competitions. About one year ago he medaled bronze in one division, and silver in another. This year Fogel is training for yet another meet.
"I can still do normal life stuff."
There is something Connor wants people to understand = "I've got a normal brain, just stuck in this body.”
Fogel's positivity has purpose, he says being angry won't magically make his cerebral palsy go away - and, it's a waste of time.
"I am so grateful."
###
In addition to everything else, Connor went to college, he works at the university and he created My Life on Wheels – a website and organization to raise awareness and funding for disabled kids, teenagers and adults.
For more information and ways to buy Connor’s artwork – see links below.
My Life on Wheels website - http://www.mylownv.com/
Email - mylownv@gmail.com
Instagram @_mylow_nv_
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/connor.fogal
Connor Fogal art - https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/connor-fogal