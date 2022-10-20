Whether you call it a holiday or a celebration, one Damonte Ranch couple goes all-out, every year, to make sure Halloween is an unforgettable time for anyone brave enough to venture into their neck of the woods.
(Reporter note – this story is a lot more fun to watch than to read)
We paid a visit to Sam and Amber Britt - and their Wicked Manor...
It’s a haunted house you enjoy from the outside - sound effects with plenty of jump scares - and a lot of creepy characters. There’s a foggy graveyard full of tombstones, wicked jack-o-lanterns, faces that are the stuff of nightmares - and images appearing across the garage door.
"That's called digital mapping projection,” Sam explains.
Not all of the projections are blood-curdling. "So, we do shows, various shows,” details Sam, “From Beetlejuice to Stranger Things".
Yes, Sam and Amber Britt take Halloween to a whole new level!
"It gives you the feels,” enthuses Amber, “It's the fall time, it's just the season and when you can bring vision to life.”
"What you're staring at is an easy 68 hours of love of labor, so to speak,” admits Sam.
The couple started their annual Halloween decorating more than ten years ago.
Sam grins. "It's my number one holiday!"
"We put together a plan, we did a budget, initially,” adds Amber.
Sam says he's always loved Halloween and now relishes in making his eerie ideas come to life.
"I started out with some basic tombstones and stuff and then somehow I got to a point that you're seeing now where it's gotten out of hand. I go to Halloween conventions with my wife."
And the couple's two kids - are all in.
"When other people talk about our house, they're like, 'that's my house, we love it, too'", smiles Amber.
The house is on full display every night in October from 7:00 to 9:30 (often later on Fridays and Saturdays). The Britts admit to thoroughly loving all of it, and say there's something that thrills them even more.
"Literally, the joy and happiness that it brings to everyone in our community,” confirms Amber.
The Damonte Ranch neighborhood gets so busy "some nights you can't get in the cul-de-sac,” Sam tells us, “And some nights you can post up a lawn chair and watch the show by yourself."
If you dare.
Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 7:00-8:30pm there will be a costume contest and a special appearance from Pennywise who will be giving out red balloons to children.
And if something a little less creepy is more your speed, starting in December, the Britts put up a huge “Nightmare before Christmas” display for all to enjoy
If you want to visit 'Britt's Wicked Mansion', the address is:
10440 Canyon Country Court
Reno, NV 89521
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Britts%20Wicked%20Manor/674480239243818