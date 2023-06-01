Our Someone 2 Know this week is a Some-Place 2 Know.
Founded in the early 1990's, Veterans Guest House in Reno was created to give veterans and their families a free place to stay while receiving care at the VA Medical Center.
We spoke with a guest who says staying at the home has been a Godsend.
We catch up with Theresa Scarbrough and her husband, Jimmy, in the living room of the Guest House, where they are sitting together and laughing.
Laughing, even in the midst of illness, pain, and fear.
"I was told I had cancer,” Theresa shares, “And I had to have surgery and had to have five weeks of treatment."
Theresa and her husband, who is a veteran, live in Susanville, California - about 80 miles from Reno. "The hardship would have been unreal, just to come every week, stay, have to pay for a motel, have to pay for meals, have to pay for the treatment on top of that."
Removing those hardships is the sole mission of Veterans Guest House.
"Prior to our existence, a lot of veterans weren't getting the care they needed or they were sleeping in their cars or they were getting into serious debt,” details the CEO of Veterans Guest House, Sylvia Froslie.
Theresa, as the spouse of a veteran qualifies for free stays at the Guest House, meals and transportation - as does Jimmy, every step of the way. "It means the world to have a loved one here with you,” reveals Theresa, “So you don't feel like you're going through it alone."
Because this 33-bed residence is more than a big house - it's a home.
"This is like a family,” Theresa smiles, “We all eat together at dinner, we all sit down. That's the time we visit, we get to know each other - you got a lot of laughing."
Yes, more laughing.
"This place is soul-feeding,” affirms Froslie, “There's nothing better than seeing the relief on someone’s face when they're overwhelmed with all kinds of things going on in their life, particular medical need - and they come and they realize they have a safe, comfortable, free, place and we'll take care of them."
More than 10,000 visitors have been taken care of over the last 30 years at Veterans Guest House - at no cost to them. Even four legged friends are welcome. The non-profit relies on donations, grants, community partnerships and volunteers.
Availing yourself of the services is EASY, says Theresa. "All you have to do is call”. Scarbrough says Veterans Guest House is a blessing and she wants others to experience the same.
"This is one place they can just come and breathe - and, and get well."
Every night, Veterans Guest House is able to serve 33 individuals - at no cost to the veteran or their family members. The average length of stay is 11 days.
To learn more about the services provided, or to support the Guest House with donations or by volunteering