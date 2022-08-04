After growing up on northern Nevada’s mountain tops, our Someone 2 Know traveled the world and made a career out of what he learned at Sky Tavern. Yale Spina says he became a professional skier thanks to the program his granddad helped launch there, some 60 years ago.
Now Spina says he's back home to give everyone the same opportunities to get on the mountain - any time of year.
Whether speeding around corners, or cruising gently down the path - at Sky Tavern, summer is all about the mountain bike trail.
"This trail is good for almost every bike rider out there."
We paid a visit to Sky Tavern during a recent adaptive cycling event, presented in conjunction with the City of Reno and High-Fives Foundation. As board chair for Sky Tavern, Yale Spina is proud that the city park's summer offerings are inclusive.
"We have the only purpose-built adaptive flow trail for these types of adaptive cycles.”
Adaptive trikes or quads with electric assist motors and - most importantly, a trail wide enough to accommodate them. Spina says the bike paths look like bobsled tracks and everyone loves them. From High-Fives dare-devil athletes to newbie riders from the VA, the sport is gaining in popularity.
"It's exploding and so, we're at the epicenter of that and we're starting it here at Sky Tavern.”
Spina says starting something at Sky Tavern runs in the family. "My granddad started the Junior Ski Program through the City of Reno and I literally grew up here."
For the Spinas, Sky Tavern became a family affair -
"My mom and dad were engaged in the Aspen Grove and I did my first back flip here.”
Yale says that back flip changed his life. "I traveled the world, I was a pro mogul skier and an aerial acrobat.” For 17 years Yale crossed the globe doing stunt shows and winning championships. "I spent a lot of time living like a rock star,” he grins.
Spina says he was lucky to get an early start - and now he wants all kids to have the same chance. So, to help the mountain turn from a grassy hillside – to a winter wonderland - Sky Tavern needs the help of Mother Nature and a snow making system.
"We're gonna start blowing snow as early as this fall - yes, we have two machines!”
That's a first for Sky Tavern - and Spina hopes it translates into more opportunities - winter, spring, summer or fall. "Everything you can think of. what does the community want?”
As chair for the board of directors at Sky Tavern, Spina says this is his dream job.
"And you know what I get paid in? 10-year-old smiles!"
###
If you're interested in mountain biking at Sky Tavern - the trails are open to all riders, free of charge.
The next adaptive cycling event is in September (High-Fives and City of Reno have more details https://highfivesfoundation.org/
https://www.reno.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-community-services/adaptive-recreation)
Sky Tavern hopes to start ski season early this year and will once again, sponsor 400-500 kids. In order to support their programs, the non-profit needs donations.
If you would like to help – the link to Sky Tavern is here - https://www.skytavern.org/index.html