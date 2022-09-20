NAME: James Wells
AGE: 55
PARTY AFFILIATION: None
DAY JOB: Retired
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, UNR
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 50 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I have over 30 years of experience in government finance, and as a former State Budget Director I have great insight into how government operates. I know how to analyze information and ask critical questions. I have a track record of identifying and implementing operational efficiencies and stretching tax dollars to provide the most services for the least cost.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
I would like to see a review of the City’s fixed assets, including roads, and address maintenance projects that have been deferred before repair costs become overly burdensome to the taxpayers.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING YOUR COUNTY, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
Growth and related challenges and opportunities along with the lack of affordable housing are a main issue facing Carson City. Growth can be positive for the City, but it can negatively impact the City’s resources, especially water and sewer, traffic movement, and police and fire protective services. Concurrently, demand for housing has vastly outstripped supply driving prices and rents to unaffordable levels for many residents.
The Board of Supervisors need to be proactive in identifying mitigation efforts to balance the potential impacts of new development on the City’s resources with the ability to meet demand in order to provide opportunities for more affordable housing. This should include a review and update to the City’s planning and zoning ordinances in order promote consistency and stability for managing growth to insure it meets demand while not overwhelming essential services.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I grew up and attended school in Carson City, and I entered the Ward 3 Supervisor race because I believe my experience will allow me to work with the other members of the Board to benefit the community and the citizens who live here.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes