NAME: Janice Noble, Ph.D.
AGE: 73
PARTY AFFILIATION: Democrat
DAY JOB: Retired
EDUCATION: Ph.D. In Education, M.A. Education, MBA, B.S. Human Service, Registered Nurse
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: Permanently 2014, Home owner since 2008
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
- I have been an educator and an Educational Administrator for the last 15 year of my career which allowed me to learn administrative role and work closely with my colleagues to make change. I have also been President of Douglas County Democratic Women for four years and have followed legislative sessions with interest in bills and the bill development process. I am a lifelong learner who wants to make my community and Nevada the best it can be while working across the aisle.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
- Based on my educational and healthcare background I want to work hard to support the health and welfare of our communities including quality education for our children and the physical and mental health of our community. We need more qualified teacher, healthcare providers, and mental health workers.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR STATE, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
- Even though I believe Nevada has so many opportunities and resources for our citizens, I believe a statewide problem we need to address is our drought and available water resource. The issue of climate change is a clear and present danger with increasing extreme heat, more intense storms, and little rainfall. We need measures in place to incentivize decreased water usage, examine water over-appropriation throughout the state through the implementation of a standing committee on natural resources, and fund perennial water yield studies to determine future water availability.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
- I am a dedicated and hard-working Nevadan that will listen to all constituents and support common sense solutions designed to improve the lives of all our citizens.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
- Yes, Absolutely!