In celebration of National Donor Day, two awareness campaigns kicked off to inform locals how they can register to be an organ donor.
The Nevada Donor Network is partnered with the Nevada State Police by holding a registration drive to honor fallen Trooper Micah May, who died in the line of duty. Trooper May saved 3 lives by donating his organs.
Trooper Charles Caster, the Public Information Officer for the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division tells us "One person can save 8 lives if they become an organ donor, and what a great gift that would be to multiple families and countless people."
Which is why the Nevada Donor Network encouraged all Nevadans to honor this day, and Trooper Mays Legacy, by becoming a registered organ, eye and tissue donor.
Trooper Caster says "Anyone that chooses to be an organ donor is a hero in my eyes, anyone who chooses to help their community is a hero any day of the week."
More local law enforcement agencies joined the cause, as the Washoe County Sheriffs Office and Donor Network West are partnered for the 3rd time for National Donor Day, to kick off their "Second Chances" Program. This is a way for deputies to give organ donors that are pulled over for minor traffic violations a warning ticket instead of a fine.
Jeff Clark, the Under Sheriff for the Washoe County Sheriffs Office explains "This is a good positive interaction not only to gain support for organ donation but really just to interact with our community."
Drivers who are organ donors and have the it displayed on their up to date Nevada license will be given a second chance to correct their violation without a fine. That's because those drivers are also giving others a second chance at life. Those who are not organ donors will also be given a second chance and given more information on organ donation in hopes they'll register.
Officials say we have over 100,000 people on the waiting list in our country. Here in Nevada we have over 600 people waiting for organ donations. Unfortunately over 22 people die everyday waiting for organ donations as well.
Matt Graves, the Vice President of Tissue Operations with Donor Network West says "If it means saving 8 peoples lives, and again it can impact over 75 people through tissue donation and restore quality of life to people."
Clark adds "That's why we do these events and raise awareness in hopes to get more people on that organ donor list."
The national day starts every Valentine's Day and goes through February 20th. If you would like to become and organ donor we have those links attached to this article.