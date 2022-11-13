With the help from a few snowstorms in the area, Northstar California Resort was able to host its opening weekend early this year, making it the perfect way to kick off the resort's 50th season!
Officials say their opening this year was a full week ahead of schedule and a full month ahead of last year.
Amy Ohran, The Vice President and General Manager up at Northstar California tells us "I've lived in this area for over a decade, and this is one of the best early openings I have seen in the time that I've been here." She says they’ve been seeing skiers and snowboarders come in by the thousands for opening weekend, enjoying what they consider to be perfect conditions. Ryan Bailey, a Snowboarder from Sacramento says "On a fresh powder day is like the best to go you know? Your confidence is there, you're stoked to get on the mountain and ride it's awesome."
The ski resort says so far, the mountain has already been blanketed with over 40 inches of snow. This is great news for those who shred the mountain every year, but even better for those who need the extra cushion if they're just starting out. Maxton Page, a first time Snowboarder lets us know "I've done a lot of skating and surfing and I've heard none of it translates… so that'll be interesting to see how fast I can pick it up." Bailey who has been snowboarding for five years adds "I'm so stoked, it's awesome to get the opportunity to get out here on the second day of the season, it's going to be awesome!"
The fresh snow doesn't just help to open the resort for their 50th season, but that early business also helps bring in some new additions to the mountain "Over the next couple weeks we're going to be opening a new chairlift. Our Comstock chairlift has been fully upgraded from a four-passenger to a six-passenger chairlift which basically means additional uphill capacity and more skiing for everyone." Explains Ohran. Bailey adds excitedly "I'm so stoked, I'm just going to be trying to get up here as much as I can."