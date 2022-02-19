12th Annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes
Bob Deiters

The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission held their 12th annual "Walk a Mile in My Shoes" event the morning of February 19th, 2022.

A group of people join the organization for a one-mile walk that started out at Wingfield Park in Downtown Reno and ends at the Mission.

The purpose behind the walk is to show support for people experiencing homelessness. All proceeds will help the homeless and hungry in Northern Nevada.

Special awards were also given out at the event for the top 3 largest groups.

You can find out more about the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission by clicking here.

Tags

Recommended for you