...GET READY FOR ANOTHER ROUND OF WIND, COLD, AND SNOW...
* Southwest to west winds will be on the increase Sunday with
widespread 30-40 mph gusts, locally stronger in wind prone
locations. This will bring choppy conditions to area lakes,
turbulence for aviation, and potential travel difficulties for
high profile vehicles. Sierra ridgelines could see gusts reach
80 mph, affecting backcountry recreation. Winds will weaken, but
remain breezy out of the north on Monday.
* A quick shot of snow showers is anticipated Sunday night into
Monday morning with the cold front, and additional snow showers
are probable Monday night through Wednesday. While overall
totals will be light, we all know it doesn't take much to cause
slow downs and travel difficulties. It may be best to allow
extra time for the morning commute Monday through Wednesday.
* It will be quite chilly Monday-Thursday. High temperatures
Tuesday and Wednesday may struggle to reach 40 degrees in the
warmest of valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains.
Overnight lows will be somewhat moderated by cloud cover until
we get to Wednesday night when the bottom will drop out as skies
clear. Anticipate widespread teen and single digit low temps,
with below zero readings in colder Sierra valleys. Bundle up!
Winter clearly isn't over yet.