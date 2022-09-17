Sierra Nevada Donor Awareness (SNDA) is hosting its annual two-mile Donor Walk around the Sparks Marina on Sunday, September 18 to honor those who have given, celebrate those who have received, and recognize those who are waiting for organ and tissue transplants.
Among the event organizers is SNDA President, Tracy Copeland, who received a lifesaving liver transplant in 1998.
“I have truly been blessed with wonderful experiences and incredible personal recognition; however, the true heroes remain my donor family,” said Copeland. “I hope to honor them and the memory of my donor, Terry Snow, in every aspect of my life.”
Registration is at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Sparks Marina Park Lake, Sparks, NV 89434 and the walk will begin at 9 a.m.
Several other transplant recipients, donors and their families will be present to honor the gift of life and encourage others to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors through SierraDonor.org