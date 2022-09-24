South Reno got a true Oktoberfest experience at Schussboom Brewing Company on Saturday.
Schussboom served up a total of six traditional German style beers including a Northern German Pilsner, Bavarian Pilsner, Fest Bier, Alt Bier, Hefeweizen, and a Kolsch.
Schussboom Chefs created a delectable selection of traditional German foods like Huhnpfeffer, Sauerbraten, Brats and Sauerkraut, Red Cabbage and Potato Pancakes available until it’s gone. The normal brewpub menu will still be served.
Included in the day’s festivities were live Polka entertainment from First Take Oompah and beer games.
Guests were also encouraged to dress up in their finest Lederhosen or Dirndl dresses for the costume contest.