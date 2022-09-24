The BEST Border Collies in North America are in Minden this week, to compete in the 2022 National Sheepdog Finals.
These top dogs are from all over the United States and Canada to battle for the coveted title of National Sheepdog Champion.
There will also be a competition for the National Nursery Champion (for dogs 3 years and under).
All year long, handlers and their dogs travel all over the United States, participating in numerous trials, hoping to accumulate enough points to qualify to be one of the top 150 teams to compete in their ultimate challenge of the year, the National Sheepdog Finals.
This competition is sponsored by the United States Border Collie Handlers’ Association (USBCHA), American Border Collie Association (ABCA), and Purina. The event is hosted by the local USBCHA & Northern Nevada Finals Committee, in conjunction with Borda Family Ranch and Bently Ranch.
The National Sheepdog Finals are rotated around the United States each year (one year on the east coast, the next year in the middle US, and the next year on the west coast).
This is the very first time that Nevada is hosting the National Sheepdog Finals;
The National Finals are being held on a 900 acre field owned by Bently Ranch; this field is off of Highway 88.
The picturesque property is tucked up near the base of the Sierra Nevada Mountains which is a perfect backdrop to show off the beauty and talent of these top Border Collies. The sheep for the event will be supplied by Borda Family Ranch. Their beautiful purebred Merino yearlings will provide a challenging test for these skillful and accomplished Border Collies.
As well as seeing first class sheepdogs and sheepdog handling, there will also be a large trade show and food vendors for spectators.
For more information on this event, please see https://www.sheepdogfinals.org