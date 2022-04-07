This year's Nevada Day Parade theme is 'Carnivál On The Comstock'.
The Nevada Day Board of Directors announced the theme on Thursday.
“Carnivál represents colorful floats, upbeat music, it’s a reason to dress up and have fun!” stated the President of the Nevada Day Board of Directors, Bobby Bean. “Wear capes, wear costumes, anything goes at Carnivál… just remember, it’s a family event.”
Nevada Day is also hosting a parade fundraiser golf tournament on April 30, 2022 at Silver Oak Golf Course in Carson City. The tournament will help fund travel expenses for high school marching bands across the state to get to the parade.
The 2022 Nevada Day parade is scheduled for October 29 moving from north to south along Carson Street in Carson City. It starts at 10:00 am however, Nevada Day hosts many other activities such as rock drilling, beard contests and more!
(Nevada Day contributed to this report.)