From August 31 to September 3, locals can immerse themselves in Native American culture at the 35th Annual Numaga Indian Days Powwow in Hungry Valley.
Celebrating the enduring legacy of 19th century Paiute leader Chief Numaga, the Numaga Indian Days Powwow continues to be a staple of the community, providing a fun and free local event perfect for the whole family this Labor Day weekend.
The Powwow features plenty of fun sights and activities, with the Grand Entry at the dance arena arguably being the centerpiece of the event. Featuring traditional music and a variety of performers, dance styles, and authentic cloth and buckskin outfits, visitors will be dazzled by this colorful spectacle and celebration of Native American tradition.
But there's much more than the festive music and dance...attendees can also visit over 50 vendors, each one providing beautiful, handmade crafts and art such as traditional beads, blankets and baskets, as well as delicious native food like the buzzworthy fry bread. Traditional Indian handgames can also enjoyed by attendees, who can win cash prizes for 1st place.
The event will continue till the final Grand Entry on Sunday afternoon, so it's not too late to attend and enjoy this fun, culturally significant community event. Make sure to bring your own chairs, cash, and water.