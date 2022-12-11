(December 11, 2022) Community members had the opportunity to drive or walk the road to Bethlehem during the Living Nativity, presented by the First United Methodist Church this weekend in Carson City.
“The Living Nativity is the church’s gift to the community,” says Reverend Kevin Dotts, Pastor of the Carson City First United Methodist Church.
In reenacting the story of Jesus’ birth, volunteers play the roles of Mary and Joseph, the Wise Men, the inn keeper, shepherds, angels, and Cesar Augustus and his soldiers. Livestock also bring the story to life.
“We are always looking for volunteers. If portraying a role in the Living Nativity interests you, give us a call,” says Tannis Causey, who is spearheading the Living Nativity. “There are many families who consider appearing in the presentation an important part of their Christmas season, but there’s always room for more.” Contact Tannis at 775-220-4065.
Donations of non-perishable food will be given to Friends In Service Helping to feed those in need in the community.
For more information, go to www.Carsoncitymethodist.com