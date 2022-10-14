The 28th Annual Pumpkin Patch at Seeliger Elementary School in Carson City is tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This year at the ticket booth, the school will be selling punch cards instead of tickets.
A $5 punch card equals 20 tickets. Most games and activities at the Pumpkin Patch will cost between 2-10 tickets, or “punches.” The easiest way to buy punch cards will be in $5 increments, and exact change is always appreciated.
Pumpkins, bake sale items, hot air balloon rides, school spirit wear, and any outside vendors will require cash, not punch cards. Seeliger Elementary School is not able to take checks or credit cards.
The Carson City School District is looking forward to a wonderful day and hopes to see plenty of students and families there.