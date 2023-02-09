Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that killed 3 people east of Elko late last month.
Elko County Deputies were dispatched to the scene on Hopi Street in White Rock on January 31.
When they arrived, they were contacted by other people were inside the home when the incident happened, just after 3:45 a.m.
Deputies say an initial investigation revealed that 44-year-old Donald Vanhoy had murdered the other two and then killed himself.
They say one victim, 45-year-old Andrew Carpenter was shot while he was on the couch in the front room of the residence and they say the other victim, 47-year-old Tiffany Jordan, was stabbed multiple times while she was in the bathroom.
All three people were from Elko.
Deputies say they are "diligently working on discovering all the facts and a possible motive."
If you or someone you know is suffering from depression or is a victim of domestic violence, please reach out for help. You can call or text 988, the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The Nevada Crisis Line is 1-775-784-8090. The Youth Crisis and Suicide Prevention hotline is 1-800-442-4673.
(Elko County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)