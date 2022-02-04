The Regional Information Center is reminding locals that four COVID-19 vaccine events throughout the community will take place next week.
Those aged 5 and above will have the chance to get a COVID vaccine or booster at these locations:
Tuesday, Feb. 8 – All residents aged 5+
- McQueen High School, 6055 Lancer St, Reno, 3-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9 – All residents aged 5+
- Desert Skies Middle School, 7550 Donatello Dr, Sun Valley, 3-6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10 – All residents aged 5+
- Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12 – All residents aged 5+
- Washoe County Administrative Complex, Board of County Commission Chambers, Building A, 1001 E. 9th St., Reno, 9 a.m.-noon
If you want to schedule a appointment, you can do so here Home (nv.gov)
The Regional Information Center partnered with Washoe County, City of Reno and City of Sparks to keep the community informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.