More than 60 Carson High School (CHS) seniors were recognized Thursday night for collectively earning more than $7 million in scholarships (a number the school district says will continue to rise).
Their accomplishments, which highlighted the academic success of the Class of 2023, were celebrated in an awards ceremony Thursday, May 18, at the Carson City Community Center.
“I would like to thank the parents and guardians who have supported our seniors throughout their academic career,” CHS Principal Bob Chambers said during the ceremony last night. “This is truly a community-based scholarship night. This evening would not be possibly without the enormous financial support of our scholarship sponsors. Thank you for your generosity, our students and community are truly thankful.”
The students applied to nearly 500 scholarships available. Mr. Chambers also noted the total amount of scholarships will continue to rise as graduation draws closer. Many applications have been extended, so the overall all total in scholarships may be significantly higher than what is represented as of May 18, 2023.
“I’m confident that the class of 2023 is prepared to tackle challenges with aplomb,” Chambers continued. “Why am I so confident? We have many of our top minds going to a Tier 1 Carnegie Research 1, Division 1 school and studying engineering, computer science and education. What’s even more impressive is this prestigious school is in our backyard…the University of Nevada Reno. We have students with full ride scholarships to USC, students planning on attending the University of San Diego, Washington State, University of Colorado, Boulder, BYU, and students chasing their athletic dreams at the next level. CHS has been blessed with exceptionally talented and intelligent young adults.”
Scholarships were presented for more than two hours by contributing organizations and representatives.
To view the evening’s entire program and slideshow, you can click here: 2023 Salute to Scholars Presentation Program - Google Slides