A motorcyclist accident response class was held Sunday morning, they call it "A Crash Course For Motorcyclists".
In the class, instructors showed motorcyclists and a few others life saving skills to know and use in serious situations, the program is held about 2 to 3 times a year.
During the course they teach how to prevent further injuries, assess the scene, contact emergency medical services and how to treat a downed rider.
They also teach more intricate skills like how to apply a tourniquet, how to take care of massive bleeding, CPR, keeping your patient calm and moving them from the highway if needed.
The instructors say sometimes REMSA's response time can be anywhere from 20 to 40 minutes depending on where you're at. They advise if you're in a serious accident situation to render any first aid you can.
Jess Leanos, one of the Instructors of the Accident Scene Management reminds everyone "We have a good Samaritan Act here in Nevada where if you stay within the scope of your training you will be ok."
Even if you don't ride a motorcycle you can always help in someway, but Leanos recommends the best thing you can do is call 911. He says "For a rider that's incapacitated he's looking for someone to actually help them, so yes calling 911 could be the biggest thing to save that individuals life right there."
He also recommends having equipment on your bike that can take care of trauma, things like:
- Gloves
- Breathing barrier
- Trauma sheers
- 4x4 gauze & roll gauze
- tape
- Flash light or bright light