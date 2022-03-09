A Russian airstrike has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, and Ukrainian officials say at least 17 people have been wounded.
Civilians are also trying to escape shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv, streaming toward the capital amid warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that a Russian strike is responsible for the destruction of a children's hospital and maternity facility in Mariupol, and that children are "under the wreckage." https://t.co/I3vzEcFhg9 pic.twitter.com/WHJmc8zozF— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 9, 2022
Meanwhile, the Pentagon on Tuesday estimated that Russia retains about 95% of the combat power it has deployed in Ukraine, accounting for weapons and vehicles destroyed or made inoperable as well as troops killed and wounded. Those losses, while modest at first glance, are significant for two weeks of fighting.
Two weeks of war have created a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine that has accelerated in recent days. The United Nations estimates that 2 million Ukrainians have fled their country, and the number is expected to grow.
Russia likely has had between 2,000 and 4,000 troops killed thus far, said Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, adding that his agency has “low confidence” in its estimate.
And - Democrats are beginning to push $13.6 billion in aid for besieged Ukraine and European allies through the House. The money is part of a $1.5 trillion bipartisan compromise to finance federal agencies for the rest of this year.
With Ukraine under a pounding attack from Russia, support for that assistance was strong and it ensured that the overall bill would ultimately pass with robust support from both parties.
President Joe Biden requested $10 billion for the military, humanitarian and economic aid last week. Backing in Congress was so staunch that the figure grew to $12 billion Monday and $13.6 billion just a day later.
