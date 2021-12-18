At 9 a.m. on December 18th, 2021, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services held their annual Wreaths Across America event.
It's a way to honor and remember military members. The event also focuses on teaching future generations about the service and sacrifices given.
The event took place at two different locations: the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery (NNVMC) in Fernley and the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery (SNVMC) in Boulder City.
In the weeks leading up to the event, wreaths were placed on each military members gravestone at the cemetery. This is done to honor fallen veterans and all those who served.
About the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS):
"NDVS is dedicated to helping Nevada veterans obtain the services and benefits they have earned through military service. In addition to offering benefits counseling and assistance, which includes assistance with filing VA claims at no cost, NDVS manages the Northern and Southern Nevada State Veterans Homes and the Northern and Southern Veterans Memorial Cemeteries. To learn more about NDVS programs or services visit www.veterans.nv.gov and follow us on Twitter @NVDeptVeterans and on Facebook @NevadaDepartmentofVeteransService."