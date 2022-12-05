Catholic Charities helped give away 1,000 holiday baskets to deserving families at St. Vincent's Food Pantry on Monday.
The families, who were pre-registered for the event, received the 'Holiday Spirit Food Baskets' at the food pantry on East 4th Street.
Baskets include frozen ham or turkey, instant mashed potatoes, pancake mix, bread or rolls, pasta, spaghetti sauce, mixed fruit, green beans and dessert.
The annual meal program is in addition to The Nugget and Catholic Charities partnered annual holiday meal served on Christmas Day at the St. Vincent' Dining Room.
For more information on Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, click here.