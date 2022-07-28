A heat advisory is up through Saturday with 90s and 100s each afternoon.
A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms as we head into Sunday and early next week with highs in the 90s.
While daytime high temperatures will be near or above records, limited overnight cooling will exacerbate heat health impacts especially for those without air conditioning.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in cars under any circumstances.
(National Weather Service contributed to this report.)