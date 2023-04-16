The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) hosted a Community Resource & Food Fair on at the Wat Buddhapradeep, Thai Buddhist Temple in Sparks on Sunday.
The event brought the community together for free resources, activities and commemorate the end of the Songkran Festival, the yearly water festival of the Thai New Year.
The free event also raised awareness of available direct support services for people in the Northern Nevada region and featured information services and tables from local community-based organizations including Immunize Nevada, Safeway Pharmacy, Anthem, Molina Healthcare and Health Plan of Nevada.
Resources provided at the fair included a free basic medical check-up, help applying for US citizenship assistance, food assistance, health insurance enrollment and medical vaccines.
With tremendous growth in the Asian and Pacific Islander community across Nevada, ACDC opened their Reno office last year to better serve the community across the state.
The Asian Community Development Council’s area office is open Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5pm and located at 170 S. Virginia St. Suite 204, Reno.
For more information about the Asian Community Development Council, visit www.acdcnv.org