Baldini’s Casino is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies again this year to host the 15th Annual Cops & Burgers Car Show on Sunday, June 12.
The family-friendly event includes:
• A Car Show-N-Shine open to all makes, models, and years
• Awards to the best cars will be presented in a variety of categories
• Live entertainment featuring Brian Andrews, Elvis & Friends
• A beer garden
• All Reno-Sparks law enforcement agencies displaying their agency vehicles as well as their annual duties of cooking burgers!
The event has a $25 registration fee with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Nevada.
The event will be at the Baldini's Casino parking lot (865 South Rock Blvd, Sparks) from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.