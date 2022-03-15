The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning to close Beckwourth Drive between Golden Valley Road and Golden Vista Avenue during daytime work hours beginning Thursday, March 17, through Saturday, March 19 for roadside repairs.
The closure will allow construction crews to replace gutters as part of the overall project to install a new traffic signal at the Beckwourth Drive/Golden Valley Drive intersection. Traffic will be detoured to North Hills Boulevard.
During non-work hours, steel plates will be installed over the roadway, but there will be limited access.
Crews are working during Washoe County School District’s spring break to expedite impactful construction operations while schools are closed.
RTC says that this intersection has seen an increase in traffic and was determined to warrant a traffic signal to help improve safety and decrease the overall traffic congestion in the intersection.
The traffic signal will be activated when construction is complete in the summer of 2022.
This project represents a $1 million investment in our community and is funded with RTC Fuel Tax funds.