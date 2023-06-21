The owner and operator of Bella’s Hacienda Ranch is asking the Wells City Council to no longer use the word 'prostitute' on Sheriff’s work cards issued to sex workers.
Madam Bella Cummins aims to lobby the city council to replace 'prostitute' with the more complimentary designation 'courtesan.'
“Derogatory terms like ‘prostitute’ perpetuate social stigmas and stereotypes, leading to further discrimination and marginalization of sex workers,” Cummins said. “It’s important that Nevadans understand and appreciate the impact of the words we use to describe the workers in our communities. Derogatory terms can contribute to a hostile environment toward women, undermine their inherent dignity and hinder social progress. By avoiding derogatory terms and using respectful language when classifying female workers, we promote inclusivity, foster understanding, and contribute to a more compassionate and equitable society.”
“I’m asking to address the Wells City Council and implore the council to officially change the work card designation to ‘courtesan,’ a term that aptly describes the services provided by brothel workers, but without the negative connotations associated with the current classification.”
“In recent years, Nye County has officially reclassified sex workers in the county as ‘courtesans’ on their Sheriff’s work cards,” Cummins said. “If advocates remain diligent, other jurisdictions will follow. One day very soon, I’m hopeful no documentation disparaging women will be permitted anywhere in Nevada.”
You can read her letter below: