Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is extending its stay in Reno through October 30, 2022.
The show will operate on an abbreviated weekly schedule starting October 2, 2022. The hours of operation are as follows:
* Monday and Tuesday: Closed
* Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (last entry at 7:00 p.m.)
* Friday and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (last entry at 8:00 p.m.)
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has already sold over 2.5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.
The event was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio.
While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and ‘Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits.
Prices start at $46.99 for adults and $23.99 for children, plus ticketing fees.
Tickets, which will sell out quickly, will be on-sale here.
Face masks are recommended for this event.