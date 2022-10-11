Update, October 11, 2022:
At the September 20 Board of County Commissioners meeting, the Board instructed staff to draft amendments to the County Code that would regulate and allow cannabis consumption lounges.
In the October 11 meeting, the Board voted 3-2 to formally initiate the ordinance to amend code that will allow cannabis consumption lounges in unincorporated Washoe County.
The Washoe County Board of Commissioners is now asked to initiate amendments to Chapters 25 and 110 to create the necessary code language to facilitate the Board’s policy direction.
Staff will work with the District Attorney’s Office to draft ordinance language amending those chapters.
Some of the questions the policy could answer pertain to location.
This includes if they'll be allowed as a stand alone business or only attached to an existing dispensary.
They're also considering whether to allow outdoor lounges, or only indoor.
