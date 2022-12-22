Police have released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in downtown Reno.
The suspect was hospitalized but survived and earlier this week, police released body cam footage from the shooting.
Police first encountered the suspect in the Silver Legacy parking garage on West 5th Street on December 4.
They say he was armed with a knife which he refused to drop, even when police tased him.
When the suspect approached a door to the casino, where people were on the other side, police shot him.
Officer handcuffed the suspect and called for an ambulance.
After he was released from the hospital, Marcus Lee Lewis was charged with resisting a public officer with a dangerous weapon and walking along and upon a highway.
Later, police also identified him as a suspect in the disappearance of a Virginia man in September.
****You can watch the body camera video below - viewer discretion is advised - ****
Authorities say the man shot by Reno Police last weekend is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man.
The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a felony warrant was issued in October for Marcus Lee Lewis in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford who was last seen getting into Lewis’ car on September 3.
Lewis has ties to Virginia and West Virginia.
Page County authorities say they’re working with the ATF in the case.
Earlier this week, Reno Police said that Lewis was in critical condition after being shot near the Silver Legacy.
In the Reno case, Lewis faces charges of resisting public officer with a dangerous weapon and walking along and upon a highway.
DECEMBER 9, 2022:
Authorities have released the name of the suspect in last weekend's Reno Police officer-involved shooting.
Marcus Lee Lewis faces charges of resisting public officer with a dangerous weapon and walking along and upon a highway.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
DECEMBER 5, 2022:
Reno Police say they responded to a man that was armed with a knife in the area of Fifth Street and Virginia Street.
When officers contacted the suspect, he refused to listen to any verbal commands and police began to chase him on foot.
Officers pursued the suspect to the valet area of the Silver Legacy where they attempted to contain and control the suspect with the use of a taser. The taser was ineffective, the suspect continued to refuse to follow the officers verbal commands and shots were fired.
Emergency aid was given to the suspect and he was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
As a result of the investigation, investigators have learned at least one witness was present in the area when the shots were fired and immediately left the area prior to any contact with officers.
The Sparks Police Department is taking over the investigation, due to the Washoe County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office will be assisting.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Reno Police at 775-334-2121. Or you can contact Secret Witness to remain anonymous, at 775-322-4900.
Original Story:
In an early Sunday morning media release from the Sparks Police Department, the agency confirmed it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Reno.
According to the report, the incident happened near the intersection of Fifth Street and Virginia Street and involved officers from the Reno Police Department.
The call came in at 5:59 a.m., Sunday morning. No further details were provided.
Whenever there is an officer involved shooting in Northern Nevada, a different law enforcement agency will investigate, per protocol.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this article with more information as we get it.