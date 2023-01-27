January 27, 2023 Update:
Storey County has rescinded the boil water notice in Gold Hill and Divide after receiving two negative Bac T samples.
The tested water is showing to be clear and good for normal water use.
The boil water notice had been in place since January 24 after a water line break.
---------------------------
Original Story from January 24, 2023:
Storey County has issued a boil water notice after a water line break in Gold Hill and Divide.
The county says public works is fixing the break.
Area residents are being asked to boil water until further notice from the county.