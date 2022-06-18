Weather Alert

...Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms continue into Early Evening... * Areas of light showers with isolated thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon and early evening across the northern Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada. * Gusty outflow winds up to 45 mph and cloud-to-ground lightning will be possible near stronger storm cores. * Localized moderate rainfall for valley locations and snow pellet showers will possible in the Sierra for elevation above 8000 feet.