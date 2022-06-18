Bonanza Casino will host its 21st annual Father’s Day Show ‘n Shine on Sunday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All makes and years will be welcome at this free, summer car event.
Bonanza will be giving the first 300 entrants a limited-edition Father’s Day Show ‘n Shine poster and 4-color car dash plaque.
Each car entry will also receive $5 in Free Slot Play in the casino, as well as plenty of one-day-only drink, gift shop, and gaming specials.
There will be two food trucks, 775 Eats and M&M Cocina, and Branding Iron Café and Buffet will also be serving all day. There will be live entertainment from Lady an the Tramps.
Six winners will be chosen and receive Irish Crystal awards.
Registration for this free event will begin at 8 a.m. in the East parking lot.
The Bonanza Casino, a family owned and operated business, first opening its doors in 1973.