The Parent Teacher Organization and administrators at Bordewich Bray Elementary School in Carson City helped engage positive male role models Friday morning where more than 600 people attended “Dads and Donuts.” The effort was designed to get dads, uncles, grandparents and father-figures more involved in school and childhood learning.
The school and several others in Carson City are creating more volunteer opportunities for dads and father-figures. As the school year continues, teachers and administrators want to see more men volunteer for a day at the school.
"Positive male role models are essential in the development and growth of our students,” said Cheryl Richetta, principal of Bordewich Bray Elementary School. “They provide students with a sense of stability, support and guidance as they navigate the challenges of growing up. Male role models can inspire children to be their best selves and to strive for success in all areas of their lives."
Men may volunteer for the full school day or as time permits. They may read and work on flash cards with students, play at recess, eat lunch with students, watch the school entrances and hallways, assist with traffic flow and any other assigned activities where they actively engage with not only their own students, but also other students. Many school principals report that the mere presence of a man dramatically reduces reports of bullying.
For information on how you can volunteer, please contact the main office at the specific school site in Carson City.
- Bordewich Bray Elementary, 775-283-2400
- Empire Elementary, 775-283-1100
- Fremont Elementary, 775-283-1200
- Fritsch Elementary, 775-283-1400
- Mark Twain Elementary, 775-283-1000 Seeliger Elementary, 775-283-2200
(Carson City School District)