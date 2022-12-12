The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after a traffic stop in Lincoln revealed drugs and nearly $20,000 in cash.
Just before noon on November 27, 2022, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of W Sunset Boulevard and Cincinnati Avenue, in unincorporated Lincoln.
Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies found a backpack containing nearly $20,000 in cash, a bottle labeled “Farmapram” containing 53 bars, plastic baggies containing 82 orange pills, numerous empty clear plastic baggies, a digital gram scale, and a plastic baggie containing a chunky/powdery substance, among other items.
A search of the driver revealed a $100 bill, two plastic baggies of suspected cocaine, and half of a plastic straw.
Deputies calculated approximately 17 grams of suspected cocaine between what was found in the driver’s vehicle and on his person.
The driver, 27-year-old Justin Nichols of Ione, was arrested for possession/sale of a controlled substance and possession/sale of sedatives.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)