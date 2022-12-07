The outdoor holiday market-style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum at 3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 9 only. It will be from 4 to 8 p.m.
It was originally scheduled for both Friday and Saturday, but the Saturday portion has been cancelled. This change will have no impact on the festivities, vendor line-up, or entertainment schedule for Friday night.
Attendees can look forward to a full array of free holiday festivities including Borges Winter Carriage Rides, Holiday in History at the Museum, kid’s activities with the Tahoe Art League, photos with the Christmas Fire Engine, Trail of Lights, and visits to Santa’s House.
Entertainment will be provided by the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Choir, Tahoe Shining Star Dancers, and Live Music by Wesley Orsolic.
Support local vendors at the event and pick up some creative gifts for friends and family. While you shop, enjoy some hot beverages, or grab a bite to eat.
In the spirit of holiday giving, please consider bringing an unwrapped toy to support Toys for Tots. Drop off your donation at their booth and pick up a free magic kit for kids or participate in their nightly raffle.
Parking is available at the City Recreation Complex or the Boys and Girls Club. Since parking will be limited, please carpool, consider taking public transportation, or a free Lake Link shuttle to and from the event.
To book a ride with Lake Link, visit their website: www.tahoelakelink.com and download the app on your smart phone.
For event details, entertainment schedule, vendor list, and parking information, go to: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/b2b7f11b/EH1RROtw7RG8QKKxBW1nPA?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cityofslt.us%2Ffesitivalofwinterlights2022