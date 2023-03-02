Caltrans and CHP are planning to open two sections of U.S. 395 today, March 2.
Around 4 p.m., they hope to open the roadway from Mammoth Lakes to June Lake.
Around 8 p.m., they will open the roadway from June Lake to Lee Vining.
Chain controls will be in effect and the highway does narrow to one lane in each direction.
Caltrans reminds you that when chain control restrictions are in effect, the speed limit is lowered to 35 mph on U.S. 395.
All other current closures in Mono and Inyo counties will remain in place overnight. This includes:
- U.S. 395 from Lee Vining to Bridgeport
- U.S. 395 from Sonora Junction to Walker
- State Route 167 from U.S. 395 to the Nevada State Line
- State Route 158 S along June Lake (Use N Shore Drive as a detour)
- State Route 168E from Death Valley Road to State Route 266
- State Route 266
Caltrans asks that all drivers respect the closure points and not attempt to access these highways from any other road. Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. Caltrans and the CHP will reassess highway conditions tomorrow.