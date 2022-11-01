(November 1, 2022) The Bureau of Land Management is officially offering Christmas Tree Permits at a few different places around northern Nevada.
The Plumas National Forest has Christmas Tree Permits now available at local Forest Service offices or online through www.Recreation.gov/.
Permits cost $10 and are nonrefundable. A maximum of two permits can be purchased per household and can be used through December 31. Permits bought are only valid for this year.
Each permit is valid to cut one tree and must be secured to the tree in a place visible during transport of the tree from the forest.
The Forest is not selling mail-in Christmas tree permits this year. However, purchasing the permit online through Recreation.gov is a great and convenient option. Just search for “Plumas National Forest Christmas Tree Permit”.
The permit cost through Recreation.gov is $10. Up to two permits can be purchased and there is a $2.50 service charge per transaction.
The purchase can be done from a computer or mobile device. The permit must be printed to be valid and visible on the vehicle dashboard when transporting the tree.
The Battle Mountain District Bureau of Land Management is also
currently selling Christmas Tree Permits for personal use at two different locations, Battle Mountain and Tonopah, until December 23.
The Battle Mountain District Office (Battle Mountain, NV) and Tonopah Field Office (Tonopah, NV) are open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., depending on holiday hours, to sell Christmas Tree Permits in-person.
Permits may be purchased over the phone by contacting either office and permits will be mailed after processing the transaction.
Christmas Tree Permits within the Battle Mountain District are for single-leaf pinyon pines (Pinus monophylla) and juniper trees (Juniperus spp.) only.
The total cost for each permit is $4.00, which includes the cost of the permit and a required road maintenance fee.
All stipulations for the collection of Christmas trees will be included with each permit. These permits are for personal use only and are not to be used for sale, resale, barter, trade, or any other way to obtain a profit from Christmas trees.
Christmas trees may be harvested anywhere on BLM-administered land within the Battle Mountain District, except within Wilderness Study Areas. Contact your local BLM office for more information or maps showing these areas.
While out cutting please remember to have your permit on you and make sure you are following all cutting stipulations, including recommended procedures for preventing wildfires. Please stay on existing roads and your maps to make sure you are on BLM-administered land prior to cutting any trees.