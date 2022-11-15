Edgewood Tahoe Unveils New Luxury Villa Suites

Set along the beautiful shoreline of South Lake Tahoe’s cobalt blue waters and overlooking the Sierra Nevada, Edgewood Tahoe has unveiled the first phase of its new Villa Suites, welcoming two-, three-, and five-bedroom lakefront units to the property’s unrivaled locale.
Located adjacent to the main lodge and fronting on the 8th and 9th fairways, The Villa Suites at Edgewood Tahoe offer guests a front row seat to all of Lake Tahoe.
“The Villa Suites at Edgewood Tahoe have been a long-time dream of the property, and we couldn’t be more excited to debut the first half of our 10 new villas,” says General Manager Corinna Osborne.
Synonymous with the Edgewood brand, each villa has been meticulously designed, located and oriented to maximize the views of the forest and lake while maintaining guest privacy.
Designed by Collaborative Design Studio with interiors by TRH Interior Design, The Villa Suites at Edgewood Tahoe range from 1,875 to 2,938-square-feet and seamlessly blend contemporary modern elegance with a refined, yet undeniable alpine warmth.
Boasting a residential-style feel, each unit comes equipped with en-suite bathrooms, individual kitchens or kitchenettes, private patios, firepits, and individual outdoor spas.
Guests of The Villa Suites can also enjoy an even more elevated guest experience with a champagne welcome gift, locally inspired snacks and beverages, a sunrise pastry basket delivered the morning after arrival, and a charming s’mores kit to last the duration of one’s stay, complementing the unique in-suite marshmallow roasters.
Guests will also have access to a luxury car service and complimentary valet parking, personal concierge services, high speed wi-fi, and twice daily maid service.
Nightly rates for the villas start at $3,500 for the two-bedroom, $4,500 for the three-bedroom, and $10,000 for the five-bedroom.
For more information or to book a stay in one of Edgewood's new Villa Suites, please visit edgewoodtahoe.com or call (888) 881-8659.