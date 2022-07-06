The 3,900-acre Electra Fire near Sacramento remains 10% contained on Wednesday morning.
The fire erupted Monday afternoon at a recreation area in the Sierra Nevada Gold Country that was packed with Fourth of July revelers.
Between 85 to 100 people celebrating the holiday at a river were forced to take shelter at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility.
Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman tells The San Francisco Chronicle that they were safely evacuated later.
Over 1,200 buildings are threatened by the fire.
Evacuations were ordered in Amador and Calaveras counties.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
It looks like a layer of haze and possibly smoke is drifting into our valleys coming off the new Electra Fire burning in Amador County south of Jackson, CA in the western slopes of the Sierra.
Southwesterly winds could move that smoke into our region for the next few days, sad to report.
Here’s the view from the top of Slide Mountain, showing the haze.