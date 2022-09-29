This Saturday, October 1, 2022, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe will host Lake Tahoe’s Annual Fire Fest from 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The free, family-friendly event is a great way for guests to learn about Lake Tahoe’s valiant safety and conservation efforts in honor of National Fire Prevention Week.
This year, Fire Fest will feature a smoke escape trailer, a burn house sprinkler demo, appearances by Smokey the Bear, Captain Cal and Sparky the Dog, a vehicle extraction, an ember house toss, a bounce house, helicopters and more. Firefighters, helicopter crews, and additional safety leaders will be onsite to answer questions, give demonstrations, and showcase their efforts to keep the Lake Tahoe community safe.
Fire Fest is sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Kiwanis Club, and is hosted by local fire agencies, including Lake Valley Fire District, the Tahoe Douglas Fire District, Fallen Leaf Lake CSD Fire Department, the City of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Tahoe Resource Conservation District, CAL FIRE and South Tahoe Public Utility District, and the USDA Forest Service. Fire Fest highlights all of Lake Tahoe’s safety agencies, creating a day celebrating fire and life safety for children and families.
South Tahoe Public Utility District, South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling, Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team, and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency have added home safety, energy, and water conservation demonstrations to the community event, with the help of volunteers from the California Conservation Corp. The Kiwanis Club will have food and beverages available for purchase.
Fire Fest began to recognize National Fire Prevention Week, which was initially established in remembrance of the great Chicago fire of 1891. Fire Fest’s goal is to keep the public informed about the importance of fire prevention.
In 1920, President Woodrow Wilson issued the first National Fire Prevention Day proclamation, and since 1922, Fire Prevention Week has been observed on the second Sunday in October.
This year, Fire Prevention Week runs from October 9-15.
Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record, according to the National Archives and Records Administration’s Library Information Center.
Learn more about Fire Prevention Week at www.nfpa.org.