(Oroville, CA) On August 31, 2022, at approximately 6:20 PM, Correctional deputies discovered an inmate, Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley, age 34, had escaped from the Butte County Jail.
It was determined Bondley escaped from a fully-enclosed, high security exercise yard between 5:30 PM and 6:20 PM on Wednesday.
Staff are actively investigating to determine how Bondley managed to escape the yard.
Bondley is pending trial on numerous felony charges, including: Burglary, stalking, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted arson, victim/witness dissuasion, domestic violence, along with a Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) violation.
Deputies, assisted by officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching for Bondley.
He is further described as a 34-year-old white male, 5’10 and 170 lbs with green eyes and brown hair.
Bondley also has tattoos, including the name “Linda” on the right side of his neck, and numerous tattoos on both lower arms.
Bondley has history in numerous areas of Butte County, including Oroville, Chico, Magalia and Paradise.
Bondley should be considered dangerous. Anyone who believes they have seen Bondley should not approach him and should immediately call 9-1-1.
Anyone with further information on Bondley’s whereabouts should call BCSO at (530) 538-7322.
(Butte County Sheriff assisted with this report)