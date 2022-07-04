CAL FIRE says the 904-acre Rices Fire in Nevada County is now 65% contained. Full containment is expected sometime on July 5.
CAL FIRE says all evacuations are now lifted, and all roads are now back open.
CAL FIRE says the wildfire started June 28th after a structure fire spread to nearby brush, although an official cause under investigation.
Since sparking, CAL FIRE says 13 buildings have been destroyed, including 5 homes.
CAL FIRE says 15 firefighters suffered injuries along with one civilian.
