Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores throughout California and Northern Nevada have teamed up with Fandango and VUDU to offer shoppers the opportunity to earn a movie reward perk watching blockbuster films inside a local theater or stream on the go or at home.
Beginning January 11 through February 7, Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx shoppers will receive a Fandango Movie Reward for every $25.00 spent on specially marked items in a single transaction.
Shoppers may use the reward as a ticket to visit a local theater or use the reward to stream any movie on VUDU.
Fandango Buy Me tags are featured on participating frozen, dairy and deli items, including ice cream, frozen pizza, cheese, yogurt and much more. Rewards are redeemable up to a thirteen-dollar value.
“It’s always a thrill to offer our Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx customers some added fun to their shopping experience,” said Donovan Ford, senior vice president, store operations for The Save Mart Companies. “We welcome our shoppers to enjoy the opportunity to watch popular movie releases on us.”
Prize Redemption
The in-store offer is valid January 11 through February 7, 2023.
The Reward choices must be made by March 31, 2023 and redeemed no later than April 30, 2023. Fandango Promo Codes and VUDU Promo Codes expire on April 30, 2023.
Limit is four Rewards (any combination) per household. Offer valid only in U.S.
Reward choices include a $13 Fandango Promo Code good towards a movie ticket in theater or a $13 Vudu Promo Code good toward the purchase or rental of content online (streaming on VUDU). Taxes may apply. The redemption of the Codes is subject to Fandango’s Terms and Policies at www.fandango.com/terms-and-policies. See www.activaterewards.com/moviereward for full details.