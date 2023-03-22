SR 89 reopening delayed as another slide fills the roadway

The California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, says they've run into some roadblocks as they try to reopen State Route 89 around Emerald Bay.
What they called a "massive slide" in a tweet fell over the highway, bringing fallen trees, multiple feet of snow and other debris with it.
The highway and bridge approaching, and on, the sidehill viaduct are filled up with snow and debris and they will need to be cleared. The bridge will need to be inspected.
There is no estimated time of when the highway could reopen.